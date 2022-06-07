UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For LG Elections

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Husain Panhwar Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security and administrative arrangements for the local government elections scheduled on June 26, 2022.

The meeting was attended by Regional Election Commissioner and District Returning Officer SBA Naveed Aziz, District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, all assistant commissioners, police officials and returning officers.

Regional Election Commissioner and DRO Shaheed Benazirabad Naveed Aziz and Returning Officers briefed the meeting about arrangements and possible issues.

The DC directed the concerned officials to ensure the availability of security officials, drinking water, washrooms, and other facilities at polling stations across the district.

He instructed XEN Education Works to take immediate steps for arranging necessary facilities at schools and other government buildings during local government elections and complete the work in time.

The DC also directed assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the district to visit and inspect the availability of required facilities at polling stations.

