DC Reviews Arrangements For LG Elections

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner and District returning officer Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Local Bodies election to be held on June 26

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the deputy commissioner said that strict necessary security will be provided during ensuring polling staff and sensitive material for Local Government elections.

The DC said that police personnel will be deputed for the safety of poling material who will perform their duty from receiving to distribution of material while strict security will be ensured for movement of sensitive material.

He said that Rangers will be deployed at highly sensitive polling stations while arrangement of transport for providing polling material will be made by every taluka Assistant Commissioner while security cameras will be installed in very sensitive polling stations.

The district election commissioner apprised the meeting that around 692 polling stations to be setup in the district and list of polling stations will be completed before 1 days of election and election material will be handed over to presiding officer before one day.

The DEC further said that non-polling sensitive material have been received while sensitive material would be reached before two or three days of polling.

