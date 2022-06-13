UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For LG Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Badin and District Returning Officer Agha Shahnawaz Khan has directed all ROs and relevant officers to complete all necessary arrangements for local bodies elections to be held on June 24

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued such directives while chairing a meeting in his office regarding arrangements made for Local Government elections.

DC directed to ensure implementation on code of conduct issued for election and do not reject nomination forms without solid reason.

He directed all relevant officers to strengthen communication during the election process and resolve all issues with mutual understanding.

DC directed relevant officers to highlight polling stations in their respective areas and ensure availability of water, electricity, cleanliness and other amenities.

He directed Local Government officers to issue a circular for ensure attendance of staff in UC secretariat and make bound UC secretaries to ensure their presence in offices.

DC said that data banks were being established for Local bodies election which help to ascertain census and more staff would be provided if needed.

He said that in order to make the security process more effective SSP Badin would be requested to appoint a focal person at DSP level in this regard.

District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Tanwri apprised the meeting about development made so far and highlighted other issues including scrutiny process.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Njaeeb-u-Rehman Jamali, Additional Deputy Commmissioner 2 Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanwri, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkar, ROs and other officers were also present on the occasion.

