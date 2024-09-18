Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For MDCAT

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A review meeting regarding the Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) arrangements was held on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The test will take place on Sunday, Sept 22, at examination centres in 12 cities across Punjab, including Bahawalpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, assistant commissioners, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, as well as officials from Islamia University, Rescue, Civil Defence, NADRA, Police, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that all departments must ensure excellent arrangements for the conduct of MDCAT. He said that there should be an uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres, the presence of generators in case of emergencies, an information desk for guidance, suitable seating arrangements for parents, and timely preparation of security and traffic plans.

The DC informed the meeting that Section 144 would be imposed to prohibit the entry of unauthorised individuals at the entrance test centres. The meeting also reviewed the performance of all relevant departments regarding the medical colleges entrance test arrangements.

