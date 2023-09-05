DC reviews arrangements for MDCAT exam in IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that all the arrangements for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test 2023 (MDCAT) should be completed on time.

MDCAT test will be held in the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on September 10. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar was presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the office of Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur to review the test arrangements. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mujahid Abbas, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Liaison Officer UHS Lahore Ahmad Tauqeer, Professor Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Dr. Usman Cheema, and officers from Police department, Rescue 1122, District Council, Civil Defence, education, MEPCO, and other related departments were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that signboards should be installed on the university campus for the convenience of students. An effective traffic plan should be organized along with the arrangements for parking. He said that the officers and staff of the concerned departments should perform their duties effectively. It was informed in the meeting that seating arrangements would also be made for parents and medical campuses would also be established with the help of the Health Department where medical officers and paramedical staff would be assigned to perform their duties. The teams of Rescue 1122 will also be present. It was told in the meeting that examination centers have been established for girls in the Faculty of Computing and Faculty of Arts while for boys, an examination center has been set up in the Faculty of Management Sciences. A shuttle service will also be started on the campus to facilitate candidates and their parents. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the sites for test and reviewed the arrangements.