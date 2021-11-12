DC reviews arrangements for measles, rubella drive

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal Friday directed all the staff of district administration to utilize their energies for upcoming anti measles and rubella vaccination drive that would start from November 15 to 27.

Chairing an open court, the DC was informed by District Health Officer, Dr Irshad Roghani that 500 teams have been constituted to inoculate as many as 617,000 children from the age of nine-month to 15 years against measles and rubella diseases.

The DC also directed stakeholders to timely depute the vaccination teams and to provide all logistic and field support to the team-members.

He also assured extending support to health teams by the administration to achieve the target of inoculating each and every child against the diseases.