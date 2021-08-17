UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Mourning Processions In City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:13 PM

DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions in city

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited different city areas late on Monday night and reviewed arrangements for mourning processions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited different city areas late on Monday night and reviewed arrangements for mourning processions.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inspected arrangements for main mourning procession at "Fakir Jo Pir" and paid visit to command centre set up for the facilitation of the mourners. He was briefed by officers deputed at the centre.

During visit to Tando Agha, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed for provision of all required facilities to the mourners and ensure cleanliness arrangements on procession routes.

He asked the administrators of the mourning processions to ensure strict implementation on Coronavirus related standard operating procedures ( SOPs) and advised the mourners to wear face masks while participating in Majalis or processions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC City Mutahar Amin Watto, AC UT Essa Khan, AD planning and development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Jatoi All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

11 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

43 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

3 minutes ago
 Spices export increases by 5.34pc to US $ 92.999 m ..

Spices export increases by 5.34pc to US $ 92.999 mln

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.