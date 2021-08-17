DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions in city

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited different city areas late on Monday night and reviewed arrangements for mourning processions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited different city areas late on Monday night and reviewed arrangements for mourning processions.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inspected arrangements for main mourning procession at "Fakir Jo Pir" and paid visit to command centre set up for the facilitation of the mourners. He was briefed by officers deputed at the centre.

During visit to Tando Agha, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed for provision of all required facilities to the mourners and ensure cleanliness arrangements on procession routes.

He asked the administrators of the mourning processions to ensure strict implementation on Coronavirus related standard operating procedures ( SOPs) and advised the mourners to wear face masks while participating in Majalis or processions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC City Mutahar Amin Watto, AC UT Essa Khan, AD planning and development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and other officers were also present on the occasion.