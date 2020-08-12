DC reviews arrangements for Muharam-ul-Harram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration, Wednesday, chalked out a comprehensive security plan for observance of Aushura days peacefully and compliance of SOPs framed for prevention of Corona pandemic.

The devised plan which attaches priority to maintenance of peace and order includes installation of hidden cameras, vigilant Police patrolling and deployment at places of Majalis gatherings and the routes of mourning processions and a complete implementation on Corona related SOPs, setting up of control room at DC office for monitoring the situation and efficient arrangements of cleanliness.

According to press release issued by the district information office, the DC Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassn Khawaja presided over a meeting at DC office to review Muharram-ul-Harram arrangements, that was attended by SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui, all district officials concerned, different religious parties leaders Ulema-Ikram and law and enforcement personnel.

Addressing the meeting DC said that maintaining peace was among top priority during Muharram ul Haram. He directed the health department to set up medial camps on routes of processions and ensure availability of required medicines, ambulances and staff. The SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui said police and rangers personnel would be deputed at different designated places while personnel of Pakistan Army would be standby to deal with any untoward situation.