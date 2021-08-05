DC reviews arrangements for Muharram

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Larkana Tariq Mansoor Chandio on Thursday presided over a meeting related to security measures and maintaining religious harmony during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Larkana Tariq Mansoor Chandio on Thursday presided over a meeting related to security measures and maintaining religious harmony during holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Larkana, Ulema of various schools of thought, officials of law enforcement agencies, Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) and other relevant officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting in details reviewed the arrangements to maintain law and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram. The DC directed the police officials to implement security plan and not to allow anyone to carry weapons during Ashura days. Besides, keep a vigilant eye on suspects likely to create disturbance.

He directed the Police officials to hold meetings with religious leaders and chalk out security plans for the routes of the mourning processions and Majalis programmes.

Tariq Mansoor also directed the SSP Larkana to implement security contingency plan for Muharram and set up control rooms to facilitate the people so that they can contact easily.

He directed Municipal administration Larkana, Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of District Larkana to remove encroachment on the route of processions of Muharram.

The DC directed TMAs officials to ensure cleanliness and functioning of street-lights in Larkana city and other towns of the district.

He appealed the Ulema and the people of Larkana to remain peaceful and demonstrate a spirit of brotherhood to maintain the sanctity of the Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ulema of various schools of thought assured their full cooperation and presented suggestions for maintaining peace and tranquility during Muharram.

The meeting also decided to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the routes of congregations besides ensuring presence of paramedical staff.

DC Larkana directed the health authorities to establish medical camps at various spots in consultation with police where proper medicines would be made available, the doctors should be made available at taluka hospitals and CMC Hospital Larkana round the clock during Muharram.