Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For Muharram Ul Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 09:25 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday reviewed all the arrangements including security and other administrative being finalized for Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday reviewed all the arrangements including security and other administrative being finalized for Muharram ul Haram.

Presiding over a meeting of 'Shia' scholars he urged them to play an effective role to maintain law and order during the holy month.

The DC said that all the stakeholders should come forward and try to spread the message of religious harmony, brotherhood and peace.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit the routes of the processions along with Deputy Superintendents of Police and the organizers in their respective areas and review all the arrangements.

Special measures should be taken to ensure cleanliness besides eliminating encroachments from the routes of the Muharram processions, he added.

Except for traditional processions, new processions would not be allowed, he said adding, the organizers of the processions should ensure implementation of the timings.

The implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government regarding Muharram ul Haram would be ensured in letter and spirit, he added.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Law And Order Visit Rawalpindi Turkish Lira All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

30 minutes ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

30 minutes ago
 Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF ..

Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF demand: Sources

52 minutes ago
 Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged i ..

Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Offensive - ..

4 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on L ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi aide ..

4 minutes ago
 CJP calls for action on population management to s ..

CJP calls for action on population management to secure resilient future

1 hour ago
Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show ..

Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show in Europe on France's Bastill ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of T ..

Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

1 hour ago
 Pakistani religious scholars for strengthening bil ..

Pakistani religious scholars for strengthening bilateral ties, fostering cultura ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condoles wi ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Jahangir Tareen over death ..

1 minute ago
 Revolution brought about in education sector: Fede ..

Revolution brought about in education sector: Federal Minister for Education and ..

1 minute ago
 Experts condemn Modi regime's unleashed 'reign of ..

Experts condemn Modi regime's unleashed 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir va ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan