DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday reviewed all the arrangements including security and other administrative being finalized for Muharram ul Haram.

Presiding over a meeting of 'Shia' scholars he urged them to play an effective role to maintain law and order during the holy month.

The DC said that all the stakeholders should come forward and try to spread the message of religious harmony, brotherhood and peace.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit the routes of the processions along with Deputy Superintendents of Police and the organizers in their respective areas and review all the arrangements.

Special measures should be taken to ensure cleanliness besides eliminating encroachments from the routes of the Muharram processions, he added.

Except for traditional processions, new processions would not be allowed, he said adding, the organizers of the processions should ensure implementation of the timings.

The implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government regarding Muharram ul Haram would be ensured in letter and spirit, he added.