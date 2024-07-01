Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements For Muharram-ul-Haram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syeda Ramla Ali on Friday directed to provide best possible facilities to mourning processions during holy month of Muharram

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syeda Ramla Ali on Friday directed to provide best possible facilities to mourning processions during holy month of Muharram.

She was chairing a meeting to review arrangements for mourners and processions during the holy month.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Jhelum, Mubeen Ahsan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Saba Sehr, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Hassan Ahsan and police official were present.

Related Topics

Police Ramla Jhelum Best Muharram

Recent Stories

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visi ..

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of ..

Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in eac ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

21 minutes ago
 Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 forma ..

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad

24 minutes ago
 Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three l ..

Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed

24 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Si ..

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..

24 minutes ago
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

34 minutes ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

34 minutes ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

34 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

34 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

34 minutes ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan