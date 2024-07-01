DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syeda Ramla Ali on Friday directed to provide best possible facilities to mourning processions during holy month of Muharram

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Syeda Ramla Ali on Friday directed to provide best possible facilities to mourning processions during holy month of Muharram.

She was chairing a meeting to review arrangements for mourners and processions during the holy month.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Jhelum, Mubeen Ahsan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Saba Sehr, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Hassan Ahsan and police official were present.