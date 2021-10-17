UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Observing Eid Milaad-un-Nabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements for observing Eid Milaad-un-Nabi

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Faheed Ullah Sunday reviewed arrangements setting up for observance of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) throughout the district with religious fervor.

He chaired a meeting held at his office that was attended by assistant commissioners besides assistant director local government and officers of concerned departments.

He directed police department to provide foolproof security to participants who were attending gatherings and congregations in regard to Eid Milaad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was informed that the Ashra Rehmatulil Alamin is being observed in religious zeal and all the arrangements have been finalized for peaceful observance of 12th Rabi ul Awal.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

13 minutes ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

43 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

3 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.