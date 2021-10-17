DC reviews arrangements for observing Eid Milaad-un-Nabi

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Faheed Ullah Sunday reviewed arrangements setting up for observance of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) throughout the district with religious fervor.

He chaired a meeting held at his office that was attended by assistant commissioners besides assistant director local government and officers of concerned departments.

He directed police department to provide foolproof security to participants who were attending gatherings and congregations in regard to Eid Milaad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was informed that the Ashra Rehmatulil Alamin is being observed in religious zeal and all the arrangements have been finalized for peaceful observance of 12th Rabi ul Awal.