DC reviews arrangements for Pakistan Day celebrations in Larkana

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements of Pakistan Day in the district

LARKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements of Pakistan Day in the district.

He said that the Pakistan Day (March 23) will be celebrated in most befitting manner in Larkana district.

He urged upon the district heads of various nation-building departments, Municipal officials of Larkana district they should ensure and make all-out efforts to mark the Pakistan Day with full enthusiasm and fervour.

He also urged the scouts, representatives of NGOs, Social workers to play their role in this regard.

During the meeting, the DC Larkana informed that on 23rd March, the Pakistan Day walk would be taken out from Pilot High school to SSP Chowk, at 9.00 a.m.

He also told the main function will be held at Tank Chowk near Railway Station Larkana where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held.

During the meeting, it was informed the speeches, tableaus, national songs will be presented by the student of various high schools.

The District education officers of Larkana will arrange the function in which lectures, debates, speeches, contents, exhibition of books, articles, quiz competition, qir'rat, na'at competitions will be held in various educational institutions throughout the district.

On the occasion, DC Larkana directed the officials to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Pakistan Day events. "No negligence would be tolerated in this regard", he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioners, Social Welfare officer, Education district officer and other officers attended the meeting.