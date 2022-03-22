UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Pakistan Day Celebrations In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 10:05 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Pakistan Day celebrations in Larkana

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements of Pakistan Day in the district

LARKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements of Pakistan Day in the district.

He said that the Pakistan Day (March 23) will be celebrated in most befitting manner in Larkana district.

He urged upon the district heads of various nation-building departments, Municipal officials of Larkana district they should ensure and make all-out efforts to mark the Pakistan Day with full enthusiasm and fervour.

He also urged the scouts, representatives of NGOs, Social workers to play their role in this regard.

During the meeting, the DC Larkana informed that on 23rd March, the Pakistan Day walk would be taken out from Pilot High school to SSP Chowk, at 9.00 a.m.

He also told the main function will be held at Tank Chowk near Railway Station Larkana where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held.

During the meeting, it was informed the speeches, tableaus, national songs will be presented by the student of various high schools.

The District education officers of Larkana will arrange the function in which lectures, debates, speeches, contents, exhibition of books, articles, quiz competition, qir'rat, na'at competitions will be held in various educational institutions throughout the district.

On the occasion, DC Larkana directed the officials to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Pakistan Day events. "No negligence would be tolerated in this regard", he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioners, Social Welfare officer, Education district officer and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Pakistan Day Student Larkana Tank March From

Recent Stories

Zafar for facilitating livestock farmers to get mo ..

Zafar for facilitating livestock farmers to get more meat, milk

10 seconds ago
 Russia's Meridian Communications Satellite Put Int ..

Russia's Meridian Communications Satellite Put Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

11 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says No Indication of Russia's 'Imminent' ..

Pentagon Says No Indication of Russia's 'Imminent' Use of Chemical Weapons in Uk ..

13 seconds ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Takes Measures Over Repor ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Takes Measures Over Reports About Drifting Mines - Erdo ..

16 seconds ago
 IG Punjab Cricket League to start from March 25

IG Punjab Cricket League to start from March 25

6 minutes ago
 PDWP approves five development schemes

PDWP approves five development schemes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>