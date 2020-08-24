DC reviews arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram in D I Khan

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair has directed all departments concerned to ensure effective arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram especially Youm-e-Ashur across the district

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair has directed all departments concerned to ensure effective arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram especially Youm-e-Ashur across the district.� He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements pertaining to Muhrram-ul-Harram here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noor Alam Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Muhammad Ishaq Wazir and heads of all relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the timely arrangements of the departments, hoping that Ashura would be observed in a peaceful manner. However, he was of the view that Dera Ismail Khan was among the sensitive districts, all departments concerned should discharge their responsibilities more efficiently for peaceful observance of the occasion.

He also directed Wapda officials to ensure smooth power supply during Ashura and take prompt measures for overcoming loadshedding and tripping issues.

He also directed Rescue 1122 to ensure availability of ambulances to quickly provide assistance to mourners. He asked the Irrigation department to expedite de-silting work and provide uniforms to its workers. He directed Public Health to immediately complete the Thoya Fazal Swage line.�He said that the local government should alert its village secretaries and provide a list featuring timings of their duty.

He assured full cooperation of the district administration to all departments, adding no laxity or negligence would be tolerated.