UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For Peaceful Observance Of Muharram In D I Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

DC reviews arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram in D I Khan

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair has directed all departments concerned to ensure effective arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram especially Youm-e-Ashur across the district

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair has directed all departments concerned to ensure effective arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram especially Youm-e-Ashur across the district.� He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements pertaining to Muhrram-ul-Harram here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noor Alam Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Muhammad Ishaq Wazir and heads of all relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the timely arrangements of the departments, hoping that Ashura would be observed in a peaceful manner. However, he was of the view that Dera Ismail Khan was among the sensitive districts, all departments concerned should discharge their responsibilities more efficiently for peaceful observance of the occasion.

He also directed Wapda officials to ensure smooth power supply during Ashura and take prompt measures for overcoming loadshedding and tripping issues.

He also directed Rescue 1122 to ensure availability of ambulances to quickly provide assistance to mourners. He asked the Irrigation department to expedite de-silting work and provide uniforms to its workers. He directed Public Health to immediately complete the Thoya Fazal Swage line.�He said that the local government should alert its village secretaries and provide a list featuring timings of their duty.

He assured full cooperation of the district administration to all departments, adding no laxity or negligence would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Alert Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

22 seconds ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

15 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

45 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

53 minutes ago

Rs 3bn approved for import, supply of wheat on sub ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.