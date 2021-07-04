UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For Polio Campaign On August 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Polio campaign on August 2

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao Sunday reviewed overall steps taken for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Polio campaign on August 2 in Bajaur District.

In this connection, he presided over a meeting regarding the polio campaign to be starting on August 2.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sohail Aziz, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazlur Rahim, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Zahid Kamal, Health Department, DMS Dr Naseeb Gul, education Officer, Mufti Hanifullah, Police and officers of other concerned departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it was the national responsibility of all of us to make the polio campaign a success. He directed the polio officers to ensure their access to every child below the age of 5 years and protect the new generation from polio virus.

