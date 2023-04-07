Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Polio Vaccination Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

DC reviews arrangements for polio vaccination drive

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of all stakeholders at his office and reviewed arrangements and plan for the polio vaccination drive in the district.

On the occasion, he was briefed about a comprehensive vaccination plan, security arrangements, challenges and other problems related to the vaccination drive.

The DC directed all the stakeholders to focus on refusal cases by involving local elders, Ulemas and political leaders to convince parents for the vaccination of their children.

He asked the police department to provide foolproof security to polio teams to avert any untoward incident, while the health department was asked to visit each and every house during the campaign and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five.

The DC said it was high time to make the district polio-free and protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities, adding the government was very serious to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Bunneri, officials of the departments of Health, education, Police and other line departments.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Visit Nasir All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th April 2023

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

9 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.