DC reviews arrangements for polio vaccination drive

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of all stakeholders at his office and reviewed arrangements and plan for the polio vaccination drive in the district.

On the occasion, he was briefed about a comprehensive vaccination plan, security arrangements, challenges and other problems related to the vaccination drive.

The DC directed all the stakeholders to focus on refusal cases by involving local elders, Ulemas and political leaders to convince parents for the vaccination of their children.

He asked the police department to provide foolproof security to polio teams to avert any untoward incident, while the health department was asked to visit each and every house during the campaign and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five.

The DC said it was high time to make the district polio-free and protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities, adding the government was very serious to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Bunneri, officials of the departments of Health, education, Police and other line departments.