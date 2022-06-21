UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Possible Flood At Gawalmandi Area

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements for possible flood at Gawalmandi area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday visited Gawalmandi area to monitor water level in Nullah Lai and also reviewed arrangements finalised to cope with possible flood.

Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer was also present on the occasion.

The DC said that over 50 mm rain was recorded in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the last 24 hours.

The WASA spokesman informed DC Tahir that 8.5 feet maximum water level was recorded on Tuesday in Nullah Lai at Kattarian while 5.5 feet at Gawalmandi. Pre-alert at Gawalmandi would be issued at 8.3 ft while at Kattarian it would be issued at 11.4 ft, he added.

WASA had completed overhauling of all the operational machinery, the spokesman said, adding that WASA Rawalpindi, like every year, had finalised the monsoon 2022 plan which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of the WASA machinery.

Meanwhile, the emergency service, Rescue-1122 which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to the district administration spokesman, City District Government Rawalpindi had completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

Rescue-1122 spokesman informed the deputy commissioner that the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

The DC also visited other areas and checked the performance of WASA and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) teams working in the field to clear rain water.

