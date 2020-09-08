UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Tuesday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for upcoming 5-days anti-polio campaign to commence from September 21 to 25.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the target for administering polio drops was set to 243,820 children upto age of 5 years.

He emphasized Health and officers of relevant departments to play effective role to make polio drive successful.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan Daas , Additional district health officer and focal person for polio programme Dr Bhart Kumar said that children to be immunized during upcoming anti-polio drive and for this purpose 858 mobile teams, 73 fixed teams, 96 transit points, 73 UCMOS, 213 area Incharges, 13 TTSP, 3 UCPOS and 634 Lady Health workers have been assigned polio duties.

Additional director Social welfare Thaparkar Naatho Khan Rahmoon, District Manager IHS Captain (R) Sobdar Shahani, MS Civil Hospital Mithi Dr Gul Munir wistro and other officers attended the meeting.

