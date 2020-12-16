UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-Polio drive

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the officials of the Health Department to review arrangements for the upcoming 3-day anti-Polio campaign to start from January 11 to January 13, 2021.

Addressing the meeting DC said that polio is a disabling and life threatening disease which causes life long morbidity. He said that district administration would not get sigh of relief till complete eradication of disease from the district.

He urged people belongs to all segments of life to work honestly in order to make polio campaign successful.

DC further said that for effective monitoring of polio campaign UC MOs and area managers should be bound and micro-plan to be re-designed.

DC warned that any delay regarding provision of necessary preventive vaccines to children would not be tolerated.

Among others DHO Dr Amjad, ACs of all Talukas, all Taluka Health Officers and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Polio Sanghar January All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

16 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

46 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

50 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.