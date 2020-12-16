DC reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-Polio drive

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the officials of the Health Department to review arrangements for the upcoming 3-day anti-Polio campaign to start from January 11 to January 13, 2021.

Addressing the meeting DC said that polio is a disabling and life threatening disease which causes life long morbidity. He said that district administration would not get sigh of relief till complete eradication of disease from the district.

He urged people belongs to all segments of life to work honestly in order to make polio campaign successful.

DC further said that for effective monitoring of polio campaign UC MOs and area managers should be bound and micro-plan to be re-designed.

DC warned that any delay regarding provision of necessary preventive vaccines to children would not be tolerated.

Among others DHO Dr Amjad, ACs of all Talukas, all Taluka Health Officers and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.