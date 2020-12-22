DC reviews arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Memon Tuesday said that in order to prevent children from polio disease every person should play a vital role.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for an upcoming 5-day anti-polio campaign which start from January 11 to 15, 2021.

DC said that performance of polio teams was satisfactory and admirable. He directed relevant officers to visit schools during polio drive and ensure administering polio drops up to five year children. He also instructed to ensure implementation on corona-related SOPs.

On the occasion, Focal person Narain Daas said that during polio campaign vitamin A capsules would also be administered to the children aged 6 months to 5 years.

He said that during the polio campaign more than 3 lacs children would be immunized against anti-polio drops and for this purpose 56 UC MOS, 191 area incharges and 752 mobile teams have been assigned polio duty. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Hussain Khaskheli, Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shahida Parveen and other relevant officers were also present.