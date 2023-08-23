DC reviews arrangements for upcoming LG by polls

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming local government by-election in the district

According to the DC office spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, the representatives from the education department, the election commissioner and other relevant returning officers participated.

Various issues related to the security of local government by-elections, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other arrangements were discussed in detail.

The deputy commissioner directed all the concerned departments to perform their duties diligently and show mutual cooperation so that the election would be conducted transparently by implementing the code of conduct.

