UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:19 PM

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for five-day anti-polio campaign which will start from September 21

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for five-day anti-polio campaign which will start from September 21.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that Polio teams constituted for administering polio vaccine were advised to strictly comply with standard operating procedure (SOPs) during anti-polio drive.

DC also directed for wearing of masks and hand sanitizers to be ensured during the polio campaign.

DC inquired details about arrangements made for upcoming polio drive and results of the last polio drive.

He strictly warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard and violators will be dealt with legal action.

Related Topics

Polio September From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

19 minutes ago

No irreverence against 'Sahaba, Ahl e Bait' to be ..

10 seconds ago

Candle light vigil held to pay homage to the marty ..

11 seconds ago

Health Ministry announces 705 new COVID-19 cases, ..

34 minutes ago

Mongolia Confirms Bubonic Plague Case in Western P ..

13 seconds ago

India to remember 6th Sept before any adventurism: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.