DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campaign

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain ® Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for five-day anti-polio campaign which will start from September 21.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that Polio teams constituted for administering polio vaccine were advised to strictly comply with standard operating procedure (SOPs) during anti-polio drive.

DC also directed for wearing of masks and hand sanitizers to be ensured during the polio campaign.

DC inquired details about arrangements made for upcoming polio drive and results of the last polio drive.

He strictly warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard and violators will be dealt with legal action.