DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio-drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar chaired a meeting here Friday to review the arrangements of National Anti Polio Campaign commencing from Nov 30.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that children are builders of the future, adding that in order to protect them from disastrous diseases like polio, the officials of departments concerned should performed their duties professionally to ensure the success of polio campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials of the Health department to ensure that no child up to the age of five years is left without vaccination.

He also instructed for observance of SOPs in the wake of the second wave of corona during training and field work of polio teams.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that during the National Anti Polio Campaign commencing from Nov 30, to Dec 06, through out District Shaheed Benazirabad, 3,32,637 children of up to the age of five years would be vaccinated as per target.

They said that in order to achieve the target 06 mobile, 72 fix, 72 transit and 19 SMT teams are formed while all necessary arrangements are being made to meet the campaign requirements.

They disclosed that better results were achieved during the previous anti polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of department of Police, health and other concerned departments attended the meeting.