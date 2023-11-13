DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio drive

In order to overview the arrangements regarding the anti-polio campaign commencing from November 27 to December 3, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) In order to overview the arrangements regarding the anti-polio campaign commencing from November 27 to December 3, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the existence of the Polio virus in the country especially in Sindh Province was a danger to the health of future builders.

DC said that in order to make the National Anti polio campaign successful, the preparation of a micro plan for the administration of polio drops to children up to the age of five years, polio teams selection and training, and finalizing of all other arrangements shall be ensured.

He said that the existence of polio-virus in the country and the province was a big challenge for all of us, which required hard labour to make the campaign successful.

DC directed officials of all departments to extend their full cooperation with the department of Health during the coming anti-polio Campaign or strict action would be initiated against non-cooperative officials.

DSP Police department was instructed to post police at transit points during the campaign with the direction to stop vehicles to administer polio drops to children traveling in these vehicles.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri informed that the 7-day National Anti Polio Campaign is commencing in the district from Nov 27 to Dec 03, 2023.

DHO said that more than 4,05,281 children of the age of five years would go under polio vaccination as per target. He said that for the purpose 1166 polio teams including 1008 mobile teals, 53 transit, 74 fixed, and 31 SMT teams would work in the field.

DHO said that in order in order to achieve the vaccination target and make the campaign successful, all necessary arrangements including the preparation of a micro-plan and training of teams are being finalized. The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Assistant District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Umer Jamali, DSP Asif Arain, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub and officials of other related departments.

