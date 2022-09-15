DC reviews arrangements for Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali on Thursday visited control room set up for the monitoring of activities on the Urs of Hazrat Ali-bin-Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The DC visited the shrine and also reviewed the arrangements.

On the occasion, he said that strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras at the shrine areas as well as at the DC office control room.

He said that the Urs celebrations would be continued from Sept 15 to 17.

He said that to ensure cleanliness, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff would be working round the clock in three shifts.

The DC said that a makeshift hospital had been set up to provide first aid in case of emergency which would remain operational round the clock. The doctors and paramedical staff had been deployed to provide health assistance there.

Muhammad Ali said that Rescue-1122 ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and 12 bike-ambulances had been made available besides setting up six police posts.

