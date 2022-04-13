UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements For Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

DC reviews arrangements for vaccination campaign

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has said that healthy children were the base of society which could be protected through immunization against different infectious diseases.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the officers of the health department and the representatives of social welfare organizations to mark international immunization week to be observed from April 24th to 30th.

The DC stressed the need for starting motivational campaign in Social welfare organizations, Government offices, Schools and colleges to make aware maximum number of people to get their children vaccinated against the diseases.

The DC also directed to display banners and panaflexes on prominent places of the city mentioning precautionary measures.

Focal person Dr. Muhammad Faroqoue said that all arrangements were finalized to vaccinate innocent children against lethal diseases while vaccinators teams have been constituted for this purpose besides 70,000 children upto 12 years will be vaccinated against Hepatitis-B.

Additional District Health officer Dr. Vishnoo mal, MS Sanghar Dr. Ramzan Wassan, ACs, DHOs and representatives of NGOs were also present on the occasion.

