DC Reviews Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali (RA)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:06 PM

DC reviews arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haidar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haidar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA).

Meeting was attended by officers of district administration, police, MCL (Municipal Corporation Lahore), Lahore Parking Company, WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency), Civil Defense, Health Department, Rescue 1122 and various others.

Rafia Haidar directed all the relevant departments to ensure best arrangements on Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA). She said that the police would prepare a security plan and the district administration would provide full support in this regard.

She said that district administration of Lahore should determine the route in view of the number of participants and arrangements should be made for monitoring of the procession route. She said that the Parking Company should make parking arrangements for the participants. She added that Health department and Rescue 1122 would establish emergency camps on the procession routes in case of any emergency. "All arrangements should be completed as soon as possible and a comprehensive plan should be presented," she maintained.

