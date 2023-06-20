DC reviews arrangements in cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements provided in makeshift cattle markets under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti While addressing here on Tuesday,the DC said that all best facilities were provided to the citizens in the markets set up for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

He highlighted that the markets were established at large open areas where facilities including parking,sitting area,clean drinking water etc were ensured.He added that medical camps,livestock camp and municipal corporation camps were also setup in the makeshifts points.