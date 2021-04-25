DC reviews arrangements in Ramazan bazars

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Babar Bashir on Sunday visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and reviewed arrangements.

DC said that all the six Ramazan bazaars set up in the district were open to facilitate people from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He checked the quality of fruits and vegetables.

DC also checked the price lists of different commodities.

He said the district administration would ensure availability of essential commodities in bazaars on fixed rates.

He said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, all possible facilities had been provided to the people including arrangement of chairs for buyers of flour and sugar.

DC said that he himself monitoring the daily auctions in the markets to keep the prices in control.

As many as 29 price control magistrates were working to ensure the sale of essential commodityitems at fixed rates, he added. He said that hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with iron hands.