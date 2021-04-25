UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements In Ramazan Bazars

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements in Ramazan bazars

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Babar Bashir on Sunday visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and reviewed arrangements.

DC said that all the six Ramazan bazaars set up in the district were open to facilitate people from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He checked the quality of fruits and vegetables.

DC also checked the price lists of different commodities.

He said the district administration would ensure availability of essential commodities in bazaars on fixed rates.

He said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, all possible facilities had been provided to the people including arrangement of chairs for buyers of flour and sugar.

DC said that he himself monitoring the daily auctions in the markets to keep the prices in control.

As many as 29 price control magistrates were working to ensure the sale of essential commodityitems at fixed rates, he added. He said that hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sale Price Sunday Market All From Flour P

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.