DC reviews arrangements made for Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for maintaining law and order in the district and ensure cleanliness in the limits of mourning processions and majaalis on the occasion of Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala.

Addressing the meeting DC directed that citizens belonging to all religious faiths should play their role for creating religious cohesion and brotherhood so that majaalis, mourning procession and other religious programmes could be organized peacefully. DC said that Shaheed Benazirabad district had always remained peaceful, however.

Sindh Police has ensured foolproof security arrangements besides Sindh Rangers was also assisting Sindh Police for maintaining law and order situation.

DC directed officers of Municipal committee and all town committees to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements on chehlum.

He asked officers of the Health department to set up medical camps and availability of ambulances on the routes of mourning processions to be taken out from various areas.

ASP Nawabshah Zafar Siddique apprised the meeting that about 18 Majaalis will be organized and 8 mourning processions will be taken out in the district under strict security measures.

He further informed that around 1900 police officers and personnel will perform duty while additional contingents were kept on standby.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samon, DO Dr. Daulat Jamali, Rangers officer Zulqarnain, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, all ACs, Municipal and town officers and religious leaders were also present in the meeting.