DC reviews arrangements made for Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shariyar Gul on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for maintaining law and order in the district and ensure cleanliness in the limits of mourning processions and majaalis on the occasion of Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala.

Addressing the meeting, the DC asked the citizens belonging to all faiths to play their role for creating religious cohesion and brotherhood so that majaalis, mourning procession and other religious programmes could be organized peacefully.

He said that Shaheed Benazirabad district had always remained peaceful.

The police have ensured foolproof security arrangements besides Sindh Rangers was also assisting the police for maintaining law and order situation.

The DC directed officers of Municipal committee and all town committees to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements on Chehlum.

He asked officers of the Health department to set up medical camps and availability of ambulances on the routes of mourning processions to be taken out from various areas.

SSP Nawabshah Mahzur Ali apprised the meeting that about 18 Majaalis will be organized and 8 mourning processions will be taken out in the district under strict security measures.

He further informed that around 1200 police officers and personnel would perform duty while additional contingents were kept on standby.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam, DHO Dr. Assadullah Dahri , Rangers officer Zia,Deputy Director Information Officer Ghullam Abbass , all ACs, HESCO , Municipal , town officers and religious leaders were also present in the meeting.