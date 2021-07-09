UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Arrangements Of Anti-polio Campaign

Fri 09th July 2021

DC reviews arrangements of anti-polio campaign

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive commencing from August 2

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive commencing from August 2.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the success of the polio campaign depends on better team work and to secure the future of children was our responsibility.

He said that making the polio drive successful was our national obligation which needs the collective efforts of all institutions in order to make Pakistan a polio free country.

He directed the Health department to prepare a plan in stipulated time and implement it completely to accomplish the set target.

He asked parents to cooperate with polio teams while carrying out polio campaigns so that innocent children could be protected from long life disability. Among others Doctors, representatives of EPI, PPHI, NID, WHO, NGOs and officers of relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

