Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

DC reviews arrangements of Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The district administration has completed preparations for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

and Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a review of the preparations at the newly-established

control room in the DC office here on Saturday.

Musa Raza said that the Chehlum and Urs ceremonies would continue from August 24 to August 26.

The control room will remain operational for monitoring the procession route and Urs activities.

The events will be monitored through 230 CCTV cameras.

For security of visitors, 45 lady search cabins and 150 walk-through gates have been installed.

Additionally, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will ensure cleanliness in three

shifts while the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) will also perform duties in three shifts.

The health department has been instructed to stay alert for any emergencies.

Rescue 1122 ambulances will be present in the field, and the Lahore Electric Supply Company

will ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

