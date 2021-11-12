DC reviews arrangements of measles, rubella vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Friday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee (DSC) and reviewed the current situation of measles and rubella vaccination drive

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), District Health Officer (DHO) Divisional Director Health (DDH) Hazara region, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, DEO Mail, Family, DMO Educational Monitoring Authority, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Population Welfare Department.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur also chaired a meeting to review the Coronavirus vaccination campaign which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioner Haripur, District Health Officer Haripur, Local Government Department and education Department officials.

Health department officials briefed the participants in the meeting.

DC Haripur directed the Health Department and Local Government Department to send mobile teams to the crowded places and vaccinate as many people as possible and meet the target so that the epidemic could be brought under control.