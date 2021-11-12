UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements Of Measles, Rubella Vaccination Drive

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

DC reviews arrangements of measles, rubella vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Friday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee (DSC) and reviewed the current situation of measles and rubella vaccination drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Friday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee (DSC) and reviewed the current situation of measles and rubella vaccination drive.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), District Health Officer (DHO) Divisional Director Health (DDH) Hazara region, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, DEO Mail, Family, DMO Educational Monitoring Authority, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Population Welfare Department.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur also chaired a meeting to review the Coronavirus vaccination campaign which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioner Haripur, District Health Officer Haripur, Local Government Department and education Department officials.

Health department officials briefed the participants in the meeting.

DC Haripur directed the Health Department and Local Government Department to send mobile teams to the crowded places and vaccinate as many people as possible and meet the target so that the epidemic could be brought under control.

Related Topics

Police Education Abbottabad Population Welfare Mobile Nasir Haripur Havelian Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Authorities directed to check hoarding, overchargi ..

Authorities directed to check hoarding, overcharging of fertilizers

48 seconds ago
 CPO apprises parliamentarians on Police efforts fo ..

CPO apprises parliamentarians on Police efforts for preventing crime in Rawalpin ..

51 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Concerned About Potential for Ethiopi ..

Blinken Says Concerned About Potential for Ethiopia to Implode if Conflict Not R ..

52 seconds ago
 US Imposes Ethiopia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individ ..

US Imposes Ethiopia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals, 4 Entities - Treasury

4 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Girls in Afghanistan at Increase ..

UNICEF Chief Says Girls in Afghanistan at Increased Risk of Child Marriage - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland t ..

London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland trade row: UK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.