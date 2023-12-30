Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements Of Upcoming General Elections

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DC reviews arrangements of upcoming General Elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) District Returning Officer (DRO) and Deputy Commissioner of Batgram, Tanveer-ul-Rahman on Saturday chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the upcoming General Elections 2024.

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Batgram, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), DSP headquarters, and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, DEO Batgram, Tanveer-ul-Rahman, delivered a comprehensive briefing on the meticulous preparations for General Elections 2024. Emphasizing the importance of punctuality, the District Returning Officer issued directives for the timely completion of all election-related arrangements.

These covered the training of polling staff, personnel appointments, provision of necessary facilities at polling stations, installation of surveillance cameras, and the development of a comprehensive plan for transportation and security.

A meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Bashir Ahmed to address election preparedness in the district which was attended by the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan Lower, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower, District Election Commissioner Kohistan Lower, and representatives from all security agencies featured in-depth discussions on the detailed plans for the upcoming elections.

