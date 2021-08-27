UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Arrangements Of Upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:48 PM

DC reviews arrangements of upcoming polio eradication campaign

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for upcoming polio eradication campaign commencing from September 20

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for upcoming polio eradication campaign commencing from September 20.

District Health Officer Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, WHO's polio eradication officer Dr. Dhani Bux, Deputy Director Population Welfare Muhammad Ismail Kalhoro, Deputy Director Lady Health Workers Programme Dr. Khalida Qureshi, Coordinator Zindagi Mehfooz programme Muhammad Yaqoob Zardari and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officers concerned to make necessary arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive and provide correct statistics during campaign and failing to which strict action would be taken against violators.

DC stressed the need for preparing micro plan.

He directed polio teams to inoculate them against coronavirus before commencing polio campaigns and also motivate people for administer the corona vaccine.

DC assured to provide required security to the polio teams. Earlier, District Health Officer (DHO) apprised the meeting that necessary arrangements have been made for polio campaign and for this purpose 962 teams have been constituted including 885 mobile, 68 fix points, 39 Transit points to administer polio drop to around 3,5555 children of the district. Focal person for EPI campaign presented a performance report of EPI.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Polio Population Welfare Mobile September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senechal wins sizzling Vuelta sprint as Jakobsen f ..

Senechal wins sizzling Vuelta sprint as Jakobsen falls flat

4 minutes ago
 Prague replaces Budapest as Billie Jean King Cup h ..

Prague replaces Budapest as Billie Jean King Cup host

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Approves Taliban's Request to Manage Kabul ..

Turkey Approves Taliban's Request to Manage Kabul Airport - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting for providing security ..

Commissioner chairs meeting for providing security to foreign citizens

4 minutes ago
 Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a M ..

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a Much More Dangerous Place - UK ..

33 minutes ago
 Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for ..

Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for promoting agri sector: SAPM

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.