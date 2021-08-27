DC reviews arrangements of upcoming polio eradication campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a meeting for reviewing arrangements made for upcoming polio eradication campaign commencing from September 20.

District Health Officer Dr. Sikandar Ali Abbasi, WHO's polio eradication officer Dr. Dhani Bux, Deputy Director Population Welfare Muhammad Ismail Kalhoro, Deputy Director Lady Health Workers Programme Dr. Khalida Qureshi, Coordinator Zindagi Mehfooz programme Muhammad Yaqoob Zardari and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officers concerned to make necessary arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive and provide correct statistics during campaign and failing to which strict action would be taken against violators.

DC stressed the need for preparing micro plan.

He directed polio teams to inoculate them against coronavirus before commencing polio campaigns and also motivate people for administer the corona vaccine.

DC assured to provide required security to the polio teams. Earlier, District Health Officer (DHO) apprised the meeting that necessary arrangements have been made for polio campaign and for this purpose 962 teams have been constituted including 885 mobile, 68 fix points, 39 Transit points to administer polio drop to around 3,5555 children of the district. Focal person for EPI campaign presented a performance report of EPI.