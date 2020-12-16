DC reviews arrangements on Christmas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration urged the Christian community to adopt coronavirus SOPs at churches and other worship places on Christmas.

In a meeting held at the DC office here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari reviewed anti coronavirus arrangements and special security measures for churches in the district.

The DC urged the Christian community to follow SOPs chalked out by the government regarding coronavirus.