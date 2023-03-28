DC reviews arrangements regarding wheat procurement

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for wheat procurement in the district.

He directed the authorities concerned to issue the list of procurement centers for facilitating growers and farmers.

He said the farmers and growers should be provided with all necessary guidance in that regard.

The DC instructed to form a complaint committee for the redressal of issues faced by the farmers and growers. He also directed the officers concerned to ensure transparency and merit in the wheat procurement process.

The meeting was attended by all relevant officers.