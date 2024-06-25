Open Menu

DC Reviews Arrangements, Security Plan For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DC reviews arrangements, security plan for Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting held at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the security plan and arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, SP security, representatives from various departments including Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), and Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, organizers of majalis and processions briefed the DC about lightings, encroachments, and traffic management related to processions. Assistant commissioners provided details on arrangements for processions and gatherings in Model Town, Shalimar, City, Raiwind, and Cantonment areas.

DC Rafia Haider entrusted essential tasks to all relevant departments to ensure safety and security during Muharram. The MCL will oversee lighting and patchwork arrangements on procession routes, the Health Department will set up temporary hospitals to handle any emergencies, a control room will be set up in the DC office for monitoring the procession.

The DC said that WASA will deploy dewatering machinery and camps on the procession routes, adding that WASA will promptly remove water from low-lying areas and procession routes due to monsoon rains. LWMC will monitor cleanliness arrangements on the procession routes, LESCO will remove dangling wires from the procession routes, Civil Defence personnel will perform their duties alongside police officers, while Rescue 1122 will deploy ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and mobile bike ambulances on the procession routes, she said.

The DC instructed the administrative officers and assistant commissioners to visit sensitive points with organizers and license holders, saying that Muharram arrangements will be ensured 100 percent before time.

The meeting emphasized full cooperation between processions organizers and district administration for peaceful Muharram.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Fire Police Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Water Mobile Visit Vehicles Traffic Rescue 1122 All From LESCO Rains Muharram

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

3 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

6 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

19 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan