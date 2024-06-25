DC reviews arrangements, security plan for Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting held at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the security plan and arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, SP security, representatives from various departments including Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), and Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, organizers of majalis and processions briefed the DC about lightings, encroachments, and traffic management related to processions. Assistant commissioners provided details on arrangements for processions and gatherings in Model Town, Shalimar, City, Raiwind, and Cantonment areas.

DC Rafia Haider entrusted essential tasks to all relevant departments to ensure safety and security during Muharram. The MCL will oversee lighting and patchwork arrangements on procession routes, the Health Department will set up temporary hospitals to handle any emergencies, a control room will be set up in the DC office for monitoring the procession.

The DC said that WASA will deploy dewatering machinery and camps on the procession routes, adding that WASA will promptly remove water from low-lying areas and procession routes due to monsoon rains. LWMC will monitor cleanliness arrangements on the procession routes, LESCO will remove dangling wires from the procession routes, Civil Defence personnel will perform their duties alongside police officers, while Rescue 1122 will deploy ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and mobile bike ambulances on the procession routes, she said.

The DC instructed the administrative officers and assistant commissioners to visit sensitive points with organizers and license holders, saying that Muharram arrangements will be ensured 100 percent before time.

The meeting emphasized full cooperation between processions organizers and district administration for peaceful Muharram.