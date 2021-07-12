DC reviews arrangements to cope flood like situation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC),Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan Monday held a meeting to review arrangements to cope flood like situation in the city.

He was informed in the meeting that the local administration had taken various measures to tackle the flood like situation and also canceled the leaves of entire staff of Rescue-1122, health department, allied hospitals, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Civil Defense and Solid Waste Management Company.

The Rescue 1122 officials apprised the meeting that the emergency service had earlier in June conducted flood mock exercise at Rawal Dam to finalize its preparation for monsoon. WASA, Civil Defense and other departments concerned also participated in the exercise.