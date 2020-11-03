DC reviews arrangements to cope with COVID-19 outbreak

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Moghis Sanaullah Tuesday chaired a meeting here at his office and reviewed arrangements to deal with any emergency situation in case of COVID outbreak.

The meeting deliberated on strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the districts, setting up of quarantine centres, availability of ventilators, medicines, kits and other equipment.

The DC urged masses to use face masks at public places to avoid the spread of the disease. He also advised the shopkeepers not to sell things to persons without masks.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Faisal Khanzada, District Police Officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, Medical Director Dr Ehsan Orangzaib, DG Galiyat Development Authority Raza Ali, Additional DC Shahab Khan, DC Relief Mohammad Abid, SP Headquarters Owais Shafi, SSP Traffic, education Officers, representatives of Private Education Network, Industries, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department and other line departments.