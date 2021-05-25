UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Arrangements To Launch "Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Par" Program

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

DC reviews arrangements to launch

A three-week plan was formulated for the first phase under "Khidmat ap ki dehleez par" program which would be launched on May 27 here in the district, informed Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A three-week plan was formulated for the first phase under "Khidmat ap ki dehleez par" program which would be launched on May 27 here in the district, informed Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul.

While chairing a meeting on Tuesday at DC committee room, the DC reviewed arrangements and assigned tasks to concerned departments according to the formulated plan.

During the first week concerned departments would ensure removal of all the solid waste and debris from the city, besides repair and maintenance of street lights and removal of wall chalking.

Maintenance of drains, sewerage lines, etc would be carried out in second week, while the cleanliness of government departments including white wash, steps to beautify the green belts would be completed in third week.

The DC directed all concerned departments to complete their tasks within the stipulated time frame and work hard to achieve 100 per cent target.

Related Topics

Kasur May All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

3 minutes ago

China doubles down efforts on virtual currency reg ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus opposition calls for more pressure after p ..

6 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region to expand energy efficiency c ..

33 minutes ago

Body of a Girl recovers from Rohri canal

6 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 4 breakthrough COVID-19 infection ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.