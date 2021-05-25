DC Reviews Arrangements To Launch "Khidmat Ap Ki Dehleez Par" Program

A three-week plan was formulated for the first phase under "Khidmat ap ki dehleez par" program which would be launched on May 27 here in the district, informed Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A three-week plan was formulated for the first phase under "Khidmat ap ki dehleez par" program which would be launched on May 27 here in the district, informed Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul.

While chairing a meeting on Tuesday at DC committee room, the DC reviewed arrangements and assigned tasks to concerned departments according to the formulated plan.

During the first week concerned departments would ensure removal of all the solid waste and debris from the city, besides repair and maintenance of street lights and removal of wall chalking.

Maintenance of drains, sewerage lines, etc would be carried out in second week, while the cleanliness of government departments including white wash, steps to beautify the green belts would be completed in third week.

The DC directed all concerned departments to complete their tasks within the stipulated time frame and work hard to achieve 100 per cent target.