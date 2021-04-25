DC reviews auction process in vegetable, fruit market

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has visited fruits and vegetables market Sadhar Jhang Road and reviewed the process of auction.

AC Sadar Umar Maqbool, EADA Muhammad Usman were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruit. He directed the market committee for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage unfair increase of prices of wholesale.

He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the shopkeepers and said that district administration was serious to control the prices of essential items.

The DC directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediately after the auctions.

He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessingthe availability of different items and said that special measures should betaken for sufficient supply of the commodities.