DC reviews availability of fertilizers in market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed the availability and sale of fertilizers at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed the availability and sale of fertilizers at fixed prices.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture Chaudhry Tariq Javed, representatives of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that stocks at fertilizer stores should be declared and the sale of fertilizers at fixed rates should be ensured.

He said the crackdown was being started against the hoarders and overchargers. While legal action would also be taken in case of any violation.

He said the officers of the Agriculture Department should work actively in the field to ensure the supply of fertilizer to the farmers and landlords at the fixed rates.