DC reviews availability, supply of flour, urea at fixed rates

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the measures taken regarding the availability and supply of flour and urea at fixed rates in the district.

The DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, full measures were being taken to supply food items to the public and fertilisers to the farmers at fixed rates.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure that the rate lists should be displayed at prominent places in the shops and to make the monitoring of the auction process transparent in the vegetable market.

Legal action should be taken against any shopkeeper and fertiliser dealers who was found guilty of selling on high prices or hoarding so that essential items could be supplied to the public at official rates, DC warned.

Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officers of other concerned departments including agriculture and representatives of farmers also participated in the meeting.