UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Bidding Process For Vegetables, Fruits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

DC reviews bidding process for vegetables, fruits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq Wednesday visited the fruit and vegetable market of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and reviewed the bidding process.

He said that the prices could be brought within reach of the common person by controlling the bidding prices and increasing the supply of goods.

The DC instructed the concerned officials to monitor the bidding process in the markets of their areas so that the maximum possible relief could be provided to the people.

Later, while presiding over the meeting to review the daily performance of price magistrates, he was informed that 1087 inspections had been carried out in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, and a fine of Rs 120,000 was imposed on 114 violations while three people were also arrested.

The meeting further briefed the DC that Rs 13,500 fine was imposed, and a man was arrested during 175 raids in the tehsil Gujar Khan area.

Similarly, in tehsil Kahuta, out of 83 inspections, 18 violations were found, and a fine of Rs 15,500 was imposed.

A fine of Rs 3,500 was charged over 33 violations during 90 raids in tehsil Kalar syedan.

In tehsil Murree, a fine of Rs 3500 was imposed over five violations during 56 inspections.

During 261 raids in the Rawalpindi Cantt area, violations were found in 21 outlets, and a fine of Rs 14000 was imposed while two people were arrested.

A fine of Rs 12,000 was imposed on 12 violaters during 208 inspections in Rawalpindi (Saddar), while a Rs 58,500 fine was imposed on 15 violations during 173 inspections in tehsil Taxila.

The meeting further updated that no violation was found during 41 inspections in the Kotli Sattian area.

Related Topics

Murree Fine Man Rawalpindi Price Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

1 hour ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

1 hour ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>