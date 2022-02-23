DC reviews bidding process for vegetables, fruits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq Wednesday visited the fruit and vegetable market of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and reviewed the bidding process.

He said that the prices could be brought within reach of the common person by controlling the bidding prices and increasing the supply of goods.

The DC instructed the concerned officials to monitor the bidding process in the markets of their areas so that the maximum possible relief could be provided to the people.

Later, while presiding over the meeting to review the daily performance of price magistrates, he was informed that 1087 inspections had been carried out in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, and a fine of Rs 120,000 was imposed on 114 violations while three people were also arrested.

The meeting further briefed the DC that Rs 13,500 fine was imposed, and a man was arrested during 175 raids in the tehsil Gujar Khan area.

Similarly, in tehsil Kahuta, out of 83 inspections, 18 violations were found, and a fine of Rs 15,500 was imposed.

A fine of Rs 3,500 was charged over 33 violations during 90 raids in tehsil Kalar syedan.

In tehsil Murree, a fine of Rs 3500 was imposed over five violations during 56 inspections.

During 261 raids in the Rawalpindi Cantt area, violations were found in 21 outlets, and a fine of Rs 14000 was imposed while two people were arrested.

A fine of Rs 12,000 was imposed on 12 violaters during 208 inspections in Rawalpindi (Saddar), while a Rs 58,500 fine was imposed on 15 violations during 173 inspections in tehsil Taxila.

The meeting further updated that no violation was found during 41 inspections in the Kotli Sattian area.