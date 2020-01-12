DC reviews bidding process of vegetable, fruits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali here on Sunday visited vegetable market and monitored the bidding process.

According to official sources, the Deputy Commissioner checked price lists and CCTV camera installed at the market.

Talking to people, he said the administration would not tolerate black-marketing and strict action would be takenin this regard. He directed the officials of market committee to take action against hoarders without any discrimination.

ahj/atf/zhr