UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Bidding Process Of Vegetable, Fruits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:50 PM

DC reviews bidding process of vegetable, fruits

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali here on Sunday visited vegetable market and monitored the bidding process.

According to official sources, the Deputy Commissioner checked price lists and CCTV camera installed at the market.

Talking to people, he said the administration would not tolerate black-marketing and strict action would be takenin this regard. He directed the officials of market committee to take action against hoarders without any discrimination.

ahj/atf/zhr

Related Topics

Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inks loan agreement ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates new Oman Sultan

36 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Haitham bin Tariq Al ..

1 hour ago

ADFD grants US$105m towards renewable energy proje ..

2 hours ago

Search on for 20 &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&#039 ..

2 hours ago

DMCC attracts 1,969 new companies to Dubai in 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.