DC reviews birth registration campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Thursday visited Union Council No 77 Hyderabad Town office to review registration of child birth campaign in the district.

The deputy commissioner said a special campaign for the registration of children had been started at union council level from December 10 which will continue till December 20.

Nadeem Nasir said that the process of registration at union council level should be completed in an efficient manner and the local government department should take steps on daily basis to educate and guide people so that no child should be left unregistered.

Later, the deputy commissioner checked record of the union council and directed the staffto make the campaign a success.