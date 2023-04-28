ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday reviewed the progress of the census in various union councils (UCs) and blocks of the Federal capital.

While presiding over a meeting here, he urged the ICT's residents to provide complete, correct and accurate information to the invigilators to make the census process a success, said a press release.

According to an ICT administration spokesman, the process of the census in ICT had almost been completed, adding that 873 invigilators were conducting the census in 1,783 blocks.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete the census by April 30, 2023, he added.